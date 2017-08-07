Wanted Robber Killed In Encounter With Police In Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh police have killed a wanted robber in an encounter in the district's Pukharwar forest area.Lalit Patel (23), who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was shot by the police last evening, an official said today."We laid an ambush in the Pukharwar forest after getting specific input about Patel's movement. He fired at the police team. In the retaliatory firing, Patel was killed on the spot," Satna's Superintendent of Police Rajesh Hingankar said.The police recovered a 315-bore rifle, live cartridges, some clothes and a bag from the spot, he said. Last month, Patel allegedly burnt alive three persons in the district as he suspected them to be police informers, another police official said.The three charred bodies were recovered in the first week of July from two villages in Satna, he said. The robber was also suspected to be behind the abduction of a school headmaster in the district last month, police added.