Want to Lose Weight? Here are 6 Vegetables That Can Help

A new study, published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, suggests that switching to a vegetarian diet is one of the healthiest ways to lose weight. It may be true because there's so much that a vegetarian diet can offer - lots of fiber to keep you full for longer, essential vitamins, protein to increase your metabolism and healthy carbohydrates to keep you energized. If you're motivated and would like to take the plunge, here are six vegetables you must include in your diet to support your weight loss goals.Mushrooms are delicious and loved for their chewy texture that makes them a great substitute for meat. Grilled or roasted, they contain a mere 25 calories for 100 grams and most of their weight is water weight.Carrots are low in energy density because of their high fiber and water content. Low-energy density foods fill you up while consuming fewer calories. Raw and crunchy carrot sticks make for a great healthy snack to curb your cravings between meals and prevent overeating. Enjoy them with a quick dip made of hung curb and fresh herbs.The humble cauliflower is being touted as the trendiest vegetable of 2017. It has no fat, is full of fiber and just so versatile. It has been used to make a delicious pizza base and even the popular cauliflower rice which goes to prove that it can be a brilliant substitute for refined carbohydrates. Other cruciferous vegetables like cabbage and broccoli are also great options.Bell peppers are great for weight loss as they contain a compound called dihydrocapsiate that boosts your metabolism and they also have a high content of vitamin C. Vitamin C counteracts the stress hormone - cortisol which is known to be one of the primary reasons for accumulating belly fat. Throw them in a wholesome salad for dinner or make a quick wrap with a homemade sauce for lunch on-the-go.Dark leafy greens such as spinach are great for weight loss. Spinach is full of protein that burns up more calories during digestion. It is low in calories plus provides you with iron, folate, magnesium, calcium and plenty of antioxidants.You should reserve a part of your meals for foods that are not only low in calories but also keep you full for longer. Due to its high water and fibre content, a glass of cucumber juice fills you up easily and so, it can be a great meal filler. You can also squeeze some lime juice and add a few mint leaves to make a refreshing summer drink.Take advantage of these powerful and delicious vegetables that fit the bill and can help you lose weight in a healthy way.