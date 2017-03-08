'Want Martyrdom,' Lucknow Terror Suspect Told Brother In Phone Call Made By Cops

As hours were spent by the anti-terror squad in Uttar Pradesh to capture terror suspect Saifullah alive from a house on the outskirts of Lucknow, the police had him speak to his brother, who asked him to surrender. "I won't, I want martyrdom," Saifullah reportedly replied.The phone call was made around 5.30 pm, two hours after the police and commandos surrounded the house in Haji Colony of Thakurganj. The police called Saifullah's Kanpur-based brother Khalid, briefed him and slid the mobile phone under a door of the house.The police say they have a recording of the conversation that lasted only a few minutes. Khalid broke down and asked his brother to surrender, but he refused, saying he would rather die.After that, the police turned to chilli bombs and smoke bombs."Efforts were made to catch the suspected terrorist alive, but unfortunately this did not materialise. We fired tear gas shells and chilli bombs, so that he comes out. But, he did not come out," said Aseem Arun, a senior officer of the anti-terror squad.The owner of the house, a man called Badshah, works in Saudi Arabia and had reportedly rented it out to four men six months ago.After a series of arrests over a train blast in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, the police received information about a terrorist hiding in the Thakurganj house, where the bomb was allegedly made. Three other men had left with the bomb earlier.Nine people were injured in the explosion on a train travelling from Ujjain to Bhopal.After the 12-hour operation, a huge cache of weapons, an ISIS flag and a train time-table were found near Saifullah's body.