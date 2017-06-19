Want A Pay Raise? Here Are The Cities Which Pay The Most

For IT professionals, recent times have brought new challenges and opportunities. As the skills required by employers and clients keep changing, automation in repetitive tasks is being increasingly adopted. According to an AnalyticsVidhya report, companies will have a growing need for employees skilled in Machine Learning. Industry experts predict that by 2020, servers would be running data analytics more than any other workload. While IT professionals are focusing on gaining new skills, another way of getting a better compensation and job profile could be to change the city you work in as one report suggests.A fresher’s starting salary can be influenced not only by his or her field of specialization but also the geographical location of the job. The starting salaries in Tier 1 cities beat those offered in Tier 2 cities by a 91 per cent margin, the report noted, adding that while this gap reduces with experience, the lowest it hits is 44 per cent at the higher end of the experience spectrum.Mumbai came in as the most well-paying city for freshers for IT and analytics jobs while Delhi NCR beat Bangalore by a slight margin when it comes to starting salaries. The report said that Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata offer a higher average pay than Chennai, but Chennai is the more attractive option for freshers.“Getting skilled in the big 3: Analytics, Big Data, and Machine Learning can get you hired at an incredible pay package,” the report said, adding that Freshers in analytics are paid well above other industries, with an average pay package of Rs. 6.4 Lakhs per annum.