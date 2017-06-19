Want A Pay Raise? Here Are The Cities Which Pay The Most

A fresher’s starting salary can be influenced not only by his or her field of specialization but also the geographical location of the job. The starting salaries in Tier 1 cities beat those offered in Tier 2 cities by a 91 per cent margin, the report noted, adding that while this gap reduces with experience, the lowest it hits is 44 per cent at the higher end of the experience spectrum.
Mumbai came in as the most well-paying city for freshers for IT and analytics jobs while Delhi NCR beat Bangalore by a slight margin when it comes to starting salaries. The report said that Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata offer a higher average pay than Chennai, but Chennai is the more attractive option for freshers.
“Getting skilled in the big 3: Analytics, Big Data, and Machine Learning can get you hired at an incredible pay package,” the report said, adding that Freshers in analytics are paid well above other industries, with an average pay package of Rs. 6.4 Lakhs per annum.