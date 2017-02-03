Wait, What? 'Baahubali Trailer' Video Has Harish Rawat, PM Modi, Amit Shah

Innovative animation powers a new video that casts Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat as "Baahubali" - the young hero of the blockbuster 2015 movie. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah also feature in the video, which has gone viral on social media ahead of polls in the state on February 15.Mr Rawat, 69, has multi-pack abs and muscular shoulders strong enough to "carry" Uttarakhand - shown as a 3d cut-out - in the video that calls him the savior of the hill state.There are bit appearances by PM Modi and Amit Shah, their faces morphed onto characters who appear to be gazing at "Baahubali" with wonder.In the original scene in the film, Baahubali lifts a giant Shivaling and walks with it, in a dramatic display of his strength and valour.In the past two days, the video has been viewed over two lakh times and shared over 5,000 times.The short clip ends with the message - "Dil ki sune, Harish Rawat ko chune (Listen to your heart, vote for Harish Rawat)".The Chief Minister has denied that he or the Congress has anything to do with the video, which has the party's flag and poll symbol in some frames.An image from the film was also used recently in a poster in support of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who died in December after nearly three months in hospital.The fight for Uttarakhand's 70 seats is pitched as straight contest between the ruling Congress and the BJP. In the last election, the Congress had won 32 seats against the BJP's 31, allowing it to form a government with the help of Independent members and others. Since then, a number of its top state leaders, including ministers who rebelled against Harish Rawat, have joined the BJP.Mr Rawat survived a trust vote last year with the help of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.