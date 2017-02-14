Vyapam Scam: Congress Seeks Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Resignation After Court Ruling

Congress demanded the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the Supreme Court upheld the cancellation of admissions of 634 students in various medical colleges of the state through the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board test, popularly called 'Vyapam' test. "The decision has exposed that the corrupt network of mafia, power-brokers and officials of the Vyapam test was involved in getting these students passed through illegal means. Mr Chouhan should resign immediately," state Congress president Arun Yadav said.Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh said the top court's order had substantiated the accusations of a scam.The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order cancelling the admissions of 634 MBBS students who had got entry into various medical colleges of the state using "illegal means", Mr Singh said.The court dismissed petitions filed by around 200 students challenging the High court order. It said it will not interfere with the state's High Court order. The students, admitted between 2007 and 2012, had come to the top court appealing against the High Court order which had cancelled the Pre - Medical Exams for their alleged involvement in the Vyapam scam."The chief minister should take the moral responsibility for this scam and resign immediately," he demanded.Mr Yadav pointed out that Mr Chouhan himself was holding the Medical Education portfolio when the Vyapam scam was reported."These students would have become doctors...the apex court has saved the patients from such doctors," he said.Former controller of Dental and Medical Admission Test (DMAT) Yogesh Uprit had also admitted to corruption in the admission process in his statement before court, Mr Yadav claimed.