VVPAT: Here's All That You Need To Know

Here's all that you need to know:



What is the full form of VVPAT?



VVPAT stands for Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail.



What is VVPAT?



VVPAT system maintains a physical trail of all votes cast. Small slips of paper records the details of the vote. The Election Commission (EC) first introduced VVPAT in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.



How is it related to EVMs?



When a vote is cast on the electronic voting machine, a small paper slip bearing the name and symbol of the candidate is generated. This paper appears for about 10 seconds. The slip will then automatically fall in a sealed safe box, attached to the EVM, thus maintaining a physical paper trail of all the votes cast.



What's all the fuss about VVPAT and EVMs?



According to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and BSP chief Mayawati, electronic voting machines were tampered.

"In (Punjab's) Sri Govindpur, we got 1 vote... there are 5 volunteers who swear they voted for us... similar instances across the state... where did all the votes go? There is something seriously wrong," he alleged. He demanded that the votes registered in the EVMs should compared with the VVPAT in nearly 32 places in Punjab.

Ms Mayawati has also decided to move court on the issue of EVM tampering and observe a 'black day' every month against, what she calls the "murder of democracy" by the BJP.

