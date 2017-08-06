Vrindavan Widows To Tie Rakhi On PM Modi's Wrist On Raksha Bandhan

Widows from Vrindavan would tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wrist in Delhi tomorrow on the occasion of Rakshabandhan that celebrates the brother-sister bond.A special programme was organised at the five-century-old Gopinath temple in Vrindavan, where rakhis were packed in beautifully decorated baskets carrying sweets.Widows living in Vrindavan's 'Meera Sahabhinini' ashram made a major contribution in the making of these scared threads.The programme was organized by Sulabh International, a non-governmental organisation, taking care of 1,000 widows of Vrindavan, Varanasi and Uttarakhand since 2012.Madan Jha, media in-charge of the organization, said, "Tomorrow, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, 5 widows from Vrindavan will visit the prime minister's residence in Delhi and tie rakhi to him."Around 1,500 hand-made rakhis would be given to the prime minister.94-year-old Manu Ghosh, while showing a rakhi carrying a picture of the prime minister, said, "I have made this rakhi with my own hands and I am very excited to tie it on the prime minister's wrist."Vineeta Verma, the vice-president of the organisation, said, "A green signal has been received from the Prime Minister's Office. A team of these women and social workers will be leaving for Delhi today."