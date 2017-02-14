VK Sasikala's Ambition To Be Chief Minister: Take A Look At The Numbers

Highlights Sasikala needs support of 117 legislators to stake her claim She currently has the support of 125 of a total of 134 AIADMK legislators Opponent Panneerselvam has support of 9 legislators (2 up from yesterday)

Two judges of the Supreme Court will separately deliver their verdict around 10.30 am on whether incumbent AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala is guilty of aiding her predecessor, J Jayalalithaa, in amassing illicit wealth of over 60 crores in the 1990s.The judges could either unanimously acquit her or agree on conviction. However, should they disagree, the case would then be referred to a three-judge bench. The case could also be sent back to the Karnataka High Court, which in 2015 had overturned a lower court order convicting Jayalalithaa in the disproportionate assets case.Ms Sasikala needs the support of 117 legislators to stake claim to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's office, should the Supreme Court acquit her of all charges. She would also require to contest elections within six months of taking over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.Presently, Ms Sasikala enjoys the support of 125 of the total 134 AIADMK MLAs in the Tamil Nadu assembly. The remaining nine have, over the last week, extended their support to interim Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is openly revolting against Ms Sasikala's claim to the CM post.Ahead of the verdict, the AIADMK general secretary spent the night at the Golden Bay Resort in Mahabalipuram, 80 km from Chennai, along with about 120 legislators whom she sequestered over the week. Ms Sasikala is still at the resort and will remain there for the verdict.Over 15,000 security personnel have been deployed in key areas of Chennai, including Poes Garden residence of VK Sasikala as well as the Raj Bhavan, and 4,000 people have been arrested to avoid any trouble.