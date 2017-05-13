Vivek Oberoi Gifts 25 Flats In Thane To Families Of Sukma Martyrs

Updated: May 13, 2017 15:33 IST
Vivek Oberoi has decided to donate 25 flats to the families of the CRPF jawans killed in Sukma attack

Thane:   In a warm philanthropic gesture, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has decided to donate 25 flats to the families of the troopers killed in last month's Maoist attacks in Sukma.

While four flats have already been allotted, another 21 are being reserved in a housing complex constructed by his company, Karrm Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd, at their Thane project.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), whose jawans were martyred in the attack, expressed "gratitude" to Vivek Oberoi for his gesture.

However, the location is likely to be Shahapur area in Thane where KIPL is coming up with a mega-affordable housing project.

In one of the worst ever attacks by Maoists, 25 CRPF troopers were killed in Sukma region of Chhattisgarh on April 24.

