Vivek Oberoi Attends Acid Attack Survivor Lalita Bansi's Wedding

Actor Vivek Oberoi was the special guest at the wedding of acid attack survivor Lalita Bansi, 25, who married Ravi Shankar Singh, 27, at a ceremony in Malad on Tuesday. The 40-year-old actor posted pictures from the wedding with motivational captions. Citing the example of Lalita, he addressed several other acid attack survivors to say, "Lalita is a true hero because she proves to 1000s of acid attack survivors nationwide that this isn't a full stop, just a comma, life has many possibilities." Vivek, who addressed Lalita as his sister, also wrote: "Amazing love story of my little sister Lalita Bansi, an acid attack survivor, who got married today to an amazing man Ravi Shankar who loves her for who she is."
Here are pictures from the wedding as shared by Vivek Oberoi.
Lalita is a true hero cz she proves 2 1000s of acid attck survivors nationwide tht this isnt a full stp,jst a comma,lyf hs mny possibilities pic.twitter.com/tNvooXfIE1— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) May 23, 2017
Amazng luv stry of my lil sistr Lalita Bansi,an acid attack survivor,gt married 2day 2 n amazng man Ravi Shankar who luvs her fr who she is! pic.twitter.com/Pt4gLh0ASn— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) May 23, 2017
Lalita, a member of Acid Survivors Saahas Foundation, has been undergoing treatment from 2012, when she was subjected to the unfortunate incident, reported The Hindu . Her wedding has been sponsored by friends and members of Acid Survivors Saahas Foundation along with contributions from celebrities like designers Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla, who organised for the wedding outfits and jewellery, reported The Hindu . Vivek Oberoi has also gifted the newly married couple a flat in Mumbai, stated the report .
Lalita Bansi and Ravi Shankar Singh's romance took off when Lalita mistakenly called Ravi, a cable operator in Malad, and Ravi instantly took a liking for Lalita's voice. "Ms Bansi had accidentally dialled my number about three months ago. I then called her back after 15 days. We spoke and I fell in love with her voice. Our conversations continued on a daily basis and in the process, I proposed to her," The Hindu quoted the groom as saying.
