Vishwakarma Puja 2017: History, Date, Time, Facts

Vishwakarma Puja, Vishwakarma Diwas or Vishwakarma Jayanti is a unique Hindu festival which is celebrated every year on the 17th of September. This is because instead of being celebrated from the lunar calendar, it is celebrated according to the solar calendar. It is celebrated on the day Surya Bhagwan or sun deity leaves Simha rashi and enters Kanya rashi, otherwise known as Kanya Sankranti Diwas. On the day it occurs after Diwali, it is also known as Govardhan Puja, after Govardhan mountain or the mountain of food.According to sacred Hindu tradition, Vishwakarma is known as the Divine Engineer of the world. Like every other God, Vishwakarma is assigned a day that is his birthday or Jayanti. The problem with this is that since he is known as the original creator of the world, he existed a few days before he created the world. Thus, it would not seem logical to assign a particular day to his birthday. But many who worship Vishwakarma simply seek a significant day to celebrate and commemorate him.Many people worship Vishwakarma. Although specifically, Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated by industrial workers, artists, craftsmen, engineers and weavers. The architectural and engineering communities also revere Vishwakarma. Craftsmen also hold the creation of their tools to be the work of Vishwakarma. Hence, craftsmen worship their tools during Vishwakarma Puja or Vishwakarma Diwas. Architects also revere Vishwakarma as he is considered to be responsible for passing on the rules related to the construction of buildings.Few temples are dedicated only to Vishwakarma, but the temples that do are the Vaishnava temples, where he is worshipped as a secondary deity.