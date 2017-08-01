Vishal Rana, Main Accused In Mohammad Akhlaq's Murder, Gets Bail

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Vishal Rana, who is seen as the main conspirator in the killing of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri over suspicion of slaughtering a cow. Eighteen accused were arrested and this is the 14th bail in the two-year-old murder case.Vishal Rana, who is in his 20s case, had applied for bail in April. Ram Saran Nagar, his lawyer, says it will take a few days before he walks out of the jail."The order has to come from the high court to the local jail. It will be verified and then he will be allowed to go," he said.Vishal, son of local BJP worker Sanjay Rana, was one of the two men who had gone to the mosque and made the announcement about the whole beef story.Ten of the accused are already out on bail. Last year, 20-year-old Robin, another accused died at a hospital in Delhi while in judicial custody.A mob had killed 52-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq and brutally beat up his son Danish in September 2015 for possessing cow meat. The police had recovered meat from near Akhlaq's house, which was first declared to be mutton. Later, another forensic test said it was the meat of "cow or its progeny".Following the second forensic report, a police case was filed against Akhlaq's family. In a petition, the villagers had alleged that Akhlaq and his brother were seen slaughtering the calf.