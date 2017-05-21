Virbhadra Singh's Remark On Swine Flu Deaths Callous, Insensitive: BJP MP

BJP MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur on Saturday attacked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh over his reported remarks on swine flu deaths, saying it shows his "insensitivity and callous" approach.The Chief Minister had on Friday reportedly said "there would be deaths, where there is population", on the rising number of deaths in the state due to swine flu."By making such statements, the Chief Minister should not display his callous attitude and make a laughing stock of himself in front of the world," the BJP MP said in a statement in Shimla."A Chief Minister who gives such insensitive statements on death by disease like swine flu, has no moral right to stay in power and should resign immediately," he said.Claiming that last year also there were several deaths due to jaundice in Shimla, he said the government didn't do anything to improve healthcare in the state.The former BCCI president also attacked the State Election Commissioner for postponing Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, saying "people will back the BJP whenever the municipal corporation elections are held."The State Election Commission had on May 9 postponed the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls following complaints of large-scale discrepancies in electoral rolls by political parties and candidates.