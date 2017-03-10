'VIP' Counter At AIIMS Closed After Outrage

Highlights Counter for patients recommended by Union Health Minister's office closed Move reportedly after Minister JP Nadda expressed displeasure Preferential treatment had sparked anger, attacks on government

Modi govt works for only VIPs, AAP govt works for only aam admi. Read this. pic.twitter.com/k1CDpmG8bH - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 9, 2017

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS in Delhi has closed a counter set up exclusively to facilitate treatment for "VIPs" and the patients recommended by the Union Health Minister's office. The move comes after Union Health Minister JP Nadda expressed displeasure over the initiative taken by the AIIMS administration, hospital sources said.The Faculty Association of AIIMS on Wednesday had condemned the move alleging it was a "brazen attempt" on part of the administration to "promote VIP culture" in the institute's premises.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Twitter over the issue."In supersession of a earlier office circular dated February 23, it has been decided to close down the counter opened in the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD to handle OPD registration of VIP references and the status quo ante shall be restored with immediate effect," read an AIIMS circular accessed by Press Trust of India.AIIMS had opened the exclusive counter to facilitate the registration for treatment of patients recommended by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Union Health Minister and VIP references from Members of Parliament.The faculty members claimed the practice was prevalent even before and was being dealt by the Media and Protocol division, but not in such an open manner.At present, AIIMS witnesses an overwhelming footfall of around 11,000 patients every day.