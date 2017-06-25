VIP 2 Trailer: Dhanush Stumps Kajol With His Winning One-Liners The trailer of VIP 2 begins with a hilarious documentation of Raghuvaran's mundane lifestyle

52 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dhanush and Kajol in a stills from VIP 2 (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "Being a VIP with Dhanush," Kajol tweeted while sharing the trailer "Trailer of a franchise that's very close to my heart," wrote Dhanush Kajol is making a comeback to Tamil cinema with VIP 2 VIP 2 trailer is here, finally, shared by both Dhanush and Kajol on Twitter. "Trailer of a franchise that's very close to my heart," Dhanush tweeted while Kajol introduced the trailer, saying: "Being a VIP with Dhanush." The trailer will prove to be a delightful experience for Dhanush fans, yes, but also for those who are excited about Kajol's return to Tamil cinema. VIP 2, Kajol and Dhanush have been cast directed by Soundarya, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth and Dhanush's sister-in-law.



The trailer of VIP 2 begins with a hilarious documentation of Raghuvaran's mundane lifestyle. He's an unemployed graduate, who is constantly pulled up by his wife (played by Amala Paul) for his absent mindedness and not being able to secure a permanent job.



However, the wait for the trailer of VIP 2 is worth it because of the one-liners delivered by Raghuvaran to bowl over Vasundhara - which begins second half onwards. Kajol, watch out, for Dhanush, the 'VIP' is here.





Meanwhile, VIP 2 - VIP 2 (Lalkar). "It was a strategic move to make sure the film reaches across all states. With Kajol and Dhanush coming together in a movie for the first time, the title has to connect with the masses. Both the actors have a huge fan base in the North, so we thought of leveraging it thereby keeping a more relatable and easy name for the audience," Soundarya told news agency IANS.



VIP 2 is a sequel to Velraj-directed 2014 film Velaiilla Pattadhari. VIP originals Vivek, Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan also reprise their roles in the second part.



VIP 2 will arrive in theatres





The much-awaitedtrailer is here, finally, shared by both Dhanush and Kajol on Twitter. "Trailer of a franchise that's very close to my heart," Dhanush tweeted while Kajol introduced the trailer, saying: "Being a VIP with Dhanush." The trailer will prove to be a delightful experience for Dhanush fans, yes, but also for those who are excited about Kajol's return to Tamil cinema. Kajol makes an entry as the villainous businesswoman Vasundhara , who means nothing but business. Thus begins her battle of words with Raghuvaran, a stubborn graduate engineer, who she has to work with. In, Kajol and Dhanush have been cast directed by Soundarya, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth and Dhanush's sister-in-law.The trailer ofbegins with a hilarious documentation of Raghuvaran's mundane lifestyle. He's an unemployed graduate, who is constantly pulled up by his wife (played by Amala Paul) for his absent mindedness and not being able to secure a permanent job.However, the wait for the trailer ofis worth it because of the one-liners delivered by Raghuvaran to bowl over Vasundhara - which begins second half onwards. Kajol, watch out, for Dhanush, the 'VIP' is here.Meanwhile, has got a new title for the Hindi version - VIP 2 (). "It was a strategic move to make sure the film reaches across all states. With Kajol and Dhanush coming together in a movie for the first time, the title has to connect with the masses. Both the actors have a huge fan base in the North, so we thought of leveraging it thereby keeping a more relatable and easy name for the audience," Soundarya told news agency IANS.is a sequel to Velraj-directed 2014 filmoriginals Vivek, Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan also reprise their roles in the second part.will arrive in theatres on Dhanush's birthday on July 28