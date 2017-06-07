VIP 2 Teaser: Dhanush Makes Impressive Entry But Where Is Kajol? VIP 2 Teaser: Dhanush as Raghuvaran makes an impressive entry while Kajol is absent from the 37-second clip

Actor Amitabh Bachchan launched the teaser of Dhanush and Kajol'son social media on Wednesday. In absolutely no time, '#VIP2' started trending on Twitter. Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 stars Dhanush in the lead role. The 37-second clip introduces fans of the series to their beloved Raghuvaran (Dhanush), who is now a successful civil engineer. Some goons tried to mess with Raghuvaran but they learnt their lesson. Bollywood actress Kajol, who has a quasi-negative role in the Soundarya Rajinikanth-directed film, doesn't appear in the first teaser of the film - which will probably disappoint fans of the actress eagerly waiting for her return to Tamil films.marks Kajol's return to Tamil cinema after two decades. She last starred in 1997's, released in Hindi as Sapnay, with Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva. Of Kajol's role in, a source told IANS: "She (Kajol) plays a suave businesswoman, and there will be different shades to her character. She has already joined the sets and has already shot for a week." Kajol was last seen on the big screen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2015'sis a sequel to Velraj-directed, which released in 2014. Amala Paul, Vivek, Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan also reprise their respective roles inMeanwhile, Dhanush's last two feature films were 2016'sand. He had a cameo in 2017's Power Pandi , which was his first film as director. Apart from, Dhanush's upcoming films areand(With IANS inputs)