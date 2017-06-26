VIP 2: Kajol Says Dhanush 'Lied' To Her. Oops

Kajol is all set for the release of the release of her second Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (Lalkar in Hindi) and the actress thanked her co-star Dhanush and director Soundarya Rajinikanth for "breaking the myth (to her) that I cannot speak in another language." But, here's the catch - Dhanush and Soundarya sort of tricked Kajol. At the music release of VIP 2, Kajol told media: "I was lied upon saying that you don't have to speak in Tamil. They proved me wrong the first day because they gave me a long script with two scenes and huge dialogues. They said at least try," reports news agency IANS. Kajol's Tamil debut film was Minsara Kanavu, which released in 1997.
Highlights
- VIP 2 is Kajol's second Tamil film in two decades
- Kajol got two huge dialogues (in Tamil) on the first day of shoot
- Kajol said that she loved the script of VIP 2
Kajol added: "I thank them as they broke this myth which was in my head that I can't speak in another language and I can't act in another language. Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 has been one of the most professional experience and the credit goes to Dhanush and Soundarya."
Watch:
Kajol was last seen in 2015's Dilwale opposite Shah Rukh khan, which failed to resurrect her career in Bollywood after a five-year hiatus. When a reporter asked Kajol, if she's working in Tamil films because she cannot find good projects in Bollywood, the Gupt actress replied: "I always look forward for good script. It doesn't mean I haven't got good script in Hindi. It was just that I loved this one."
Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2 is the sequel to Dhanush's 2014 film Velaiilla Pattadhari, which was directed by Velraj and produced by Dhanush.
Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 also stars Amala Paul.
(With IANS inputs)