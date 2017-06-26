VIP 2: Kajol Says Dhanush 'Lied' To Her. Oops Kajol says she thought she couldn't speak in another language but her VIP 2 co-star Dhanush and director Saoundarya Rajinikanth broke that myth for her but by 'lying'

Dhanush, Kajol and Soundarya Rajinikanth at the music release of VIP 2. New Delhi: Highlights VIP 2 is Kajol's second Tamil film in two decades Kajol got two huge dialogues (in Tamil) on the first day of shoot Kajol said that she loved the script of VIP 2 VIP 2, Kajol told media: "I was lied upon saying that you don't have to speak in Tamil. They proved me wrong the first day because they gave me a long script with two scenes and huge dialogues. They said at least try," reports news agency IANS. Kajol's Tamil debut film was Minsara Kanavu, which released in 1997.



Kajol added: "I thank them as they broke this myth which was in my head that I can't speak in another language and I can't act in another language. Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 has been one of the most professional experience and the credit goes to Dhanush and Soundarya."



Watch:





Kajol was last seen in 2015's Dilwale opposite Shah Rukh khan, which failed to resurrect her career in Bollywood after a five-year hiatus. When a reporter asked Kajol, if she's working in Tamil films because she cannot find good projects in Bollywood, the Gupt actress replied: "I always look forward for good script. It doesn't mean I haven't got good script in Hindi. It was just that I loved this one."



Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2 is the sequel to Dhanush's 2014 film Velaiilla Pattadhari, which was directed by Velraj and produced by Dhanush.



Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 also stars Amala Paul.



(With IANS inputs)



