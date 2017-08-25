Violence By Dera Followers Reaches Delhi, Nine Cases Reported

A private bus and two train rakes were set on fire by a mob in the national capital region today as violence that erupted in Haryana's Panchkula after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction for rape reached Delhi.An official at the Delhi Fire Services said they had received complaints from nine locations.The police said there had been sporadic incidents of the violence but the situation was controlled well before it could deteriorate. "Security had been strengthened in some pockets that are known to house a substantial number of Dera followers," a police officer told NDTV.The violence started in Panchkula, a city 11 km away from Chandigarh, after the court delivered the guilty verdict. The mob charged at police barricades, attacked media vans and set several vehicles, including a fire engine, on fire. Within two hours, the army was called in.A petrol pump and part of a train station have reportedly been set on fire in Malaout in Punjab. Ferozepur, Bathinda , and Mansa were placed under curfew. Reports of violence came in from the national highway in Shimla too.