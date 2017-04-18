Vijay Mallya To Be Produced In UK Court Today: 10 Points

Vijay Mallya has been charged with cheating and conspiracy for defaulting on a 900 crore.

New Delhi: Businessman Vijay Mallya, arrested by the UK's Scotland Yard on India's request for his extradition, will be produced in Westminster Magistrates' Court in London today. Vijay Mallya, 61, accused of defaulting on loans worth crores, had fled from India in March last year. "Vijay Mallya was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud. He was arrested after attending a central London police station, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later today, 18 April," a statement by Scotland Yard on Vijay Mallya's arrest said.