Vijay Mallya Issued Open-Ended Non Bailable Warrant

A Delhi court issued open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) on Wednesday against liquor baron Vijay Mallya in case of alleged violation of foreign exchange rules.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass issued the NBW after Mallya did not appear in the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) violation case.The court fixed November 8 for further hearing but asked the probe agency to file a status report within two months.The court was hearing the final arguments in the case from the year 2000 related to alleged violation by Mallya of the erstwhile FERA provision in arranging funds to advertise his company's liquor products abroad.On October 4 last year, the Enforcement Directorate told the court that Mallya can obtain emergency travel documents to return to India and face the FERA violation case.The court has observed in its three-page order that Mallya failed to obtain the emergency travel documents as he has no intention to return to India.Mallya on September 9 sought exemption from personal appearance in court and said he is unable to return and face trial as the Indian authorities had suspended his passport.On July 9 last year, the court asked Mallya to personally appear after allowing the Enforcement Directorate's plea to withdraw the exemption given to him from personal appearance in the case.