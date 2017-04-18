Vijay Mallya Gets Bail Within Hours Of Arrest, Extradition May Take Time: 10 Points

Amid multiple attempts to extradite him, Vijay Mallya was seen at various events in the UK.

New Delhi: Vijay Mallya was granted bail three hours after he was arrested in London today following India's extradition request. Mr Mallya was produced at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, which granted him bail after a 10-minute hearing. The business tycoon, who has been staying in London for a year now, is accused of defaulting on loans worth thousands of crores, and facing charges of money laundering. "Vijay Mallya was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud. He was arrested after attending a central London police station..." Scotland Yard said in a statement. The extradition hearings in UK courts may take time before he is extradited to India.