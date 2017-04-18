Vijay Mallya Arrested In London, Will Be Produced In Court Today: 10 Points

Vijay Mallya was arrested by UK's Scotland Yard in London today
New Delhi: Scotland Yard confirmed on Tuesday evening that tycoon Vijay Mallya has been arrested in Britain on an extradition warrant. Mr Mallya will be produced this evening at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. He had slipped out of India a year ago and has been in Britain since. The Indian government had cancelled Mr Mallya's passport and earlier this year made a formal request to the UK government to deport him to face trial on charges of cheating.
"Industrialist Vijay Mallya, declared a proclaimed offender, arrested on extradition warrant," the Scotland Yard said in a statement. Mr Mallya was arrested at about 9.30 am London time (3 pm IST).
India had made an extradition request in February to Britain to send back the 61-year-old businessman to face trial after he fled the country owing more than 9,000 crores to banks.
Mr Mallya had fled to Britain on 2 March, 2016, after defaulting on loan payments to state-owned banks and allegedly misusing the funds.
The foreign ministry had lodged the formal extradition request with the British High Commission in New Delhi after investigators demanded that Mr Mallya be brought home to face charges of financial fraud and defaulting on loans.
Mr Mallya faces at least half a dozen arrest warrants back in India. Last week, a Delhi court put out an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Mr Mallya in a case of alleged violation of foreign exchange rules.
The liquor baron, known for a lavish lifestyle, has repeatedly refused to appear before courts and investigators in India.
Cases against him are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, which handles financial crimes.
Earlier this year, Mr Mallya was sacked from the board of United Breweries, the firm through which he once controlled his business empire.
He made Kingfisher beer a global brand and ran a now-defunct airline with the same name, besides being the owner of a cricket team and a Formula One team.
In January this year, the Debt Recovery Tribunal ordered a State Bank of India-led consortium of banks to start the process of recovering the loans that Mr Mallya owes them by attaching his properties.