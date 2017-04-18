Vijay Mallya Arrested In London, Will Be Produced In Court Today: 10 Points

Vijay Mallya was arrested by UK's Scotland Yard in London today

New Delhi: Scotland Yard confirmed on Tuesday evening that tycoon Vijay Mallya has been arrested in Britain on an extradition warrant. Mr Mallya will be produced this evening at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. He had slipped out of India a year ago and has been in Britain since. The Indian government had cancelled Mr Mallya's passport and earlier this year made a formal request to the UK government to deport him to face trial on charges of cheating.