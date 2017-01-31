Vijay Goel Again. Minister Roasted On Twitter For 'Insensitive' Photo-Op

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel, confronting criticism over a photograph taken at the launch of a T-20 cricket championship for the visually impaired, has defended himself in tweets.The minister is seen in the photo taking a swing with a bat, blindfolded, at the opening on Sunday. He has been called out on Twitter, with some comments describing the move "insensitive" and "disgusting".Responding to tweets, Mr Goel said he was "requested" by officials to encourage the visually challenged by playing that way.He also posted a picture of the Indian cricket team in blindfolds to promote the event, and re-tweeted Gautam Gambhir's video of batting in blindfold with the comment: "Playing cricket with my visually impaired colleagues.""Is it a crime to play with them?" fumed Mr Goel.Activist Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted: "This is outrageous and disgusting. It's not at all in good taste. Seriously pathetic. Unfortunate this man is our sports minister."Mr Poonawalla also commented that the sports ministry is "not at all friendly for those who are visually challenged," a charge that Mr Goel rebutted.Mr Goel alleged that the controversy over the photo was created to diminish the impact of his "transparent" move to set up a task force to prepare for the next three Olympics.Days ago, the minister's tweet in praise of 'Dangal' star Zaira Wasim missed the mark. Mr Goel had tweeted a photo from the India Art Fest of a painting depicting a woman in a hijab and another inside a cage and drawn a comparison to Zaira. He deleted the tweet after the teen star told him off for "discourteous depiction".