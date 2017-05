Vidya Balan Will Dance To Sridevi's Hawa Hawaii In Tumhari Sulu

Highlights The makers will retain Kavita Krishnamurthy's voice in redux version Tumhari Sulu's version is a 'true tribute to the original,' says director Hawai Hawaii version 2 will be picturised on Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia

The redux trend has firmly gripped Bollywood. Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni is happy to recreate Sridevi's popular songfor his film. He told The Indian Express , "I am elated to have such a cult number in the film. It plays a key role in the film and is not just a remix for the end credits. Our intention is to pay a true tribute to the original and revive it in its full glory. I am looking forward to the flower power team of Vidya and Neha (Dhupia) to break a leg."is from the original soundtrack of, which was also reused by the makers ofin 2011.In, the makers have decided to retain Kavita Krishnamurthy's voice like Karan Johar retained Bappi Lahiri's voice inredux for. In, Suman Sridhar was roped in to sing the song.composer Tanishk Bagchi will also redofor. "Giving a new life to the classic hits makes them worth revisiting for the future generation. And we have no intentions of reviving the old number. We just make them young for the youngsters and worth revisiting even after 10 years from now," Tanishk told The Indian Express In, Vidya Balan plays the role of a zesty radio jockey named Sulochana. The film also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul and is slated to hit the screens in December.