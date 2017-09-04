Video Of Kashmiris Helping Jawans Injured In Accident Goes Viral

Injured soldiers were offered water and first aid by the locals.

A video showing locals helping army jawans injured in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral on the social media.The video shows a group of Kashmiris rushing towards the army truck that met with an accident in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and trying to tend to the injured soldiers. The accident took place on Sunday.The vehicle was passing through the Chadoora area when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road, resulting in minor injuries to several soldiers. The villagers rushed to the spot to help evacuate the injured soldiers, police added.Last year, at the peak of the summer unrest, locals had helped injured soldiers get out of a mangled truck, which met with an accident at Lasjan on the Parimpora-Pantha Chowk bypass.