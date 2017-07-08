Vice Presidential Polls: 9 Candidates File Nominations

Nine candidates have filed nomination papers in the last four days for the August 5 Vice-presidential elections.Four papers were outrightly rejected by the returning officer as they had neither filed the certified copy of the electoral roll to prove that they are voters of a Lok Sabha seat nor had they deposited Rs 15,000 in cash as security deposit.The nomination papers of the rest are also liable to be rejected on July 19, the day of scrutiny, for not having 20 electors as proposer and as many as seconders.The electoral college which elects the vice president, who is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, consists of elected and nominated members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.The total strength of the two Houses is 790, but there are some vacancies.So far, neither the ruling NDA, nor the opposition have announced their candidates for the elections.