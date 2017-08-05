Vice President Election: With 771 MPs Having Cast Their Vote, Counting Begins At 6 Assistant returning officer Mukul Pandey said at the closing of the voting process, 771 out of 785 MPs had cast their vote.

Vice President Election: NDA's Venkaiah Naidu is up against the opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi New Delhi: Voting for the vice presidential election ended in Delhi this evening with



Voting for the vice presidential election ended in Delhi this evening with 98.21 per cent of members of Parliament exercising there franchise. Assistant returning officer Mukul Pandey said at the closing of the voting process , 771 out of 785 MPs had cast their vote.The counting will begin at 6 pm and the result would be out by 7:15 pm.Two BJP leaders -- Sanwarlal Jat and Vijay Goel -- are hospitalised and could not vote, BJP leaders said. The NDA's M Venkaiah Naidu is pitted against opposition candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi.The strength of the electoral college comprising both elected and nominated MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is 790.There are two vacancies each in the LS and RS.One BJP Lok Sabha MP is barred from voting following a judicial pronouncement.