Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Wishes Nation On Independence Day

BJP veteran LK Advani today extended greetings to all countrymen, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of India's 71st Independence Day."My good wishes to all. On this day, I wish all of you attain greatest success in life," he told reporters after hoisting the national flag at his official residence in New Delhi.Asked about his expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Advani said his "best wishes were with all and all should attain success in their lives"."This is what I can say. I need not say anything else. Let today be an auspicious day for all. God's blessings continue to be upon you all the time," he said.