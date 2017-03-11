UP Election Results 2017: PM Narendra Modi On Huge Election Wins Says 'Very Humbling And Overwhelming'

UP election results 2017: PM Modi said he was "overjoyed" with unprecedented support from society.

Highlights Overjoyed with unprecedented support of people, tweets PM Modi Verdict is proof PM most popular leader since independence: Amit Shah PM Modi was the face of BJP campaign in UP, he addressed 24 rallies

BJP workers and supporters, wearing the mask of PM Modi, celebrate victory in elections.

Amit Shah camped for over a week in Varanasi and roped in almost two dozen union ministers.

I thank people of Punjab for giving @Akali_Dal_ & @BJP4Punjab the opportunity to serve for 10 years & for the support we got in these polls. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2017