Venkaiah Naidu's Gives New Definition Of INDIA

All India | | Updated: August 07, 2017 00:25 IST
Venkaiah Naidu said India stands for 'Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians'. (PTI)

Bengaluru:  Staying true to his love for acronyms, Vice President elect M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that India stands for 'Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians'.

"India stands for: Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians, equally well. This is the mission for India," he said after being felicitated here for winning the vice-presidential poll.

Mr Naidu had defeated the opposition's nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, by a wide margin in the August 5 election.

The vice president elect said he has the highest respect for Karnataka, for it had given him an opportunity to serve the country as a Rajya Sabha member for three terms.

He also spoke about Indian democracy's might of making a person from a farmer's family as vice president.

Mr Naidu said he would be very keen to make the Rajya Sabha proceedings meaningful in his capacity as its chairman.

He later left for Tirumala by a flight. 
 

