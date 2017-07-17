Venkaiah Naidu: 10 Facts About NDA Candidate For Vice President

The BJP has named Venkaiah Naidu as the candidate for Vice President's post.
New Delhi: M Venkaiah Naidu, 68, was picked today as the BJP's candidate for Vice President -- a post he is almost certain to occupy. Like NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Mr Naidu rose from a humble background. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A farmer's son, M VenkaiahNaidu Garu brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum". But where Governor Kovind was almost a political unknown, Mr Naidu - a two-time Union minister and four-time Rajya Sabha member - enjoys cordial relations with colleagues across party lines. He is known to be jovial, has a talent for acronyms and is a good orator.
Here are 10 facts about Venkaiah Naidu, the NDA candidate for Vice President
- Coming from an agricultural family of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, Venkaiah Naidu started his political career in 1973 as a student leader and later joined the Jan Sangh.
- Mr Naidu was elected twice to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
- He was elected to the Rajya Sabha thrice from Karnataka and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament.
- The veteran leader served as the chief of the BJP from July 2002 to October 2004 for two consecutive terms. He quit the post after the party's defeat in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.
- Mr Naidu served as the Rural Development Minister in the earlier NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
- In PM Narendra Modi's government, he held the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio and is now the minister for Information and Broadcasting and Housing.
- During Emergency, Mr Naidu was arrested and jailed under the MISA Act.
- As the Urban Development minister, he had started several urban missions, including the Smart City Mission, Atal Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission and Housing for All.
- Mr Naidu was instrumental in launching the 'Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana' as the rural development minister.
- Though he is from the South, he learnt Hindi and addressed many rallies in north India. He is an enthusiastic proponent of Hindi as the national language.