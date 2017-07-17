Venkaiah Naidu: 10 Facts About NDA Candidate For Vice President

The BJP has named Venkaiah Naidu as the candidate for Vice President's post.

New Delhi: M Venkaiah Naidu, 68, was picked today as the BJP's candidate for Vice President -- a post he is almost certain to occupy. Like NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Mr Naidu rose from a humble background. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A farmer's son, M VenkaiahNaidu Garu brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum". But where Governor Kovind was almost a political unknown, Mr Naidu - a two-time Union minister and four-time Rajya Sabha member - enjoys cordial relations with colleagues across party lines. He is known to be jovial, has a talent for acronyms and is a good orator.