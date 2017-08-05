Vasundhara Raje's Roof Has Solar Panels, So Does 468 Rajasthan Families A large part of Vasundhara Raje's daily household electricity consumption is met from the rooftop solar panels that produce 180 units of electricity a day.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan is looking at producing 2,300 megawatts of solar by 2022. Jaipur: After setting up one of India's



"It makes sense to people because it appeals to their pockets. I have already done it in my own house. So I try to explain to people If I can do it, anybody can do it ," she told NDTV.



468 families in Rajasthan have joined in solar rooftop harvesting.



Rajasthan is looking at producing 2,300 megawatts of solar by 2022, a target the government admits is a steep one to meet. The state is already producing 88 megawatts of electricity from over 600 solar rooftops in homes, industrial and government buildings.



Pawan Chauhan, who works at the Rajasthan State Electricity Board, has solar panels on the rooftop of his five-bedroom house. His two air-conditioners, fans, refrigerator now run on solar energy. He used to pay Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 for electricity every summer. But this year, he wasn't charged a penny.



Now, Mr Chauhan has excess electricity produced at home which he gives to the power grid. "In this system I get a zero bill and I am also an exporter. I am generating electricity and giving back to the grid," he said.



Electricity requirements in rural Rajasthan, where power connections are often missing are also being met through solar power. 25,000 rural households have solar power that lets them run five LED bulbs, a fan and a cell phone charge for 24 hours.



After setting up one of India's biggest solar power plants in the Thar Desert in Rajasthan's Bhadla village , the state is now aiming to produce solar energy from rooftops. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje harvests solar energy from the roof of her official home in Jaipur. A large part of Ms Raje's daily household electricity consumption is met from the rooftop solar panels that produce 180 units of electricity a day."It makes sense to people because it appeals to their pockets. I have already done it in my own house. So I try to explain to people If I can do it, anybody can do it ," she told NDTV.468 families in Rajasthan have joined in solar rooftop harvesting.Rajasthan is looking at producing 2,300 megawatts of solar by 2022, a target the government admits is a steep one to meet. The state is already producing 88 megawatts of electricity from over 600 solar rooftops in homes, industrial and government buildings.Pawan Chauhan, who works at the Rajasthan State Electricity Board, has solar panels on the rooftop of his five-bedroom house. His two air-conditioners, fans, refrigerator now run on solar energy. He used to pay Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 for electricity every summer. But this year, he wasn't charged a penny.Now, Mr Chauhan has excess electricity produced at home which he gives to the power grid. "In this system I get a zero bill and I am also an exporter. I am generating electricity and giving back to the grid," he said.Electricity requirements in rural Rajasthan, where power connections are often missing are also being met through solar power. 25,000 rural households have solar power that lets them run five LED bulbs, a fan and a cell phone charge for 24 hours.