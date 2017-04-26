Vasundhara Raje Breaks Silence On Alwar Dairy Farmer's Killing

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has finally broken her silence on Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old farmer who was beaten to death earlier this month by suspected cow vigilantes in Alwar.Ms Raje promised action against the culprits and issued a warning. "The police are investigating the matter and some people have been arrested. I want to make it clear that such activities won't be tolerated in Rajasthan," the Chief Minister said.The police have arrested five men for Pehlu Khan's murder. But activists who are holding protests over the issue claim a sixth is yet to be arrested.Ms Raje's indictment was a first from the state government in a case that triggered outrage and had ripples in Parliament. Earlier, her minister Gulab Chand Kataria had described it as "manhandling" in an interview with NDTV. When told that it was a case of murder and not manhandling, the minister said Pehlu Khan did not die on the spot. "He died four days later in the hospital," he said.The state police have charged Mr Khan, who was transferring two cows bought at a fair for dairy farming on April 1, with cattle smuggling. Mr Khan's son, who was accompanying him, has produced documents of the purchase.Widely circulated videos of the attack show the 55-year-old yanked by his neck, thrown to the ground and kicked. After Mr Khan's death, yet another video surfaced which shows a young student arrested for the murder being eulogized by the leader of the cow vigilante group - one Kamal Didi. The saffron-robed president of Rasthriya Mahila Gau Rakshak Dal was heard comparing the teen with freedom fighters like Chandrasekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh.Last month, the self-proclaimed "gau rakshak" had led a mob to clash with the staff of a hotel in Jaipur, alleging that it was serving beef. The hotel was eventually sealed.