Varun Dhawan Has Moves Like Govinda, Says The Internet Varun Dhawan danced to Hawa Hawa and his moves reminded the Internet of Govinda

The Internet thinks actor Varun Dhawan's dance move are a lot like Govinda. The 30-year-old actor posted a video of himself dancing tofrom Arjun Kapoor's upcoming filmand the comments thread is replete with compliments for theactor. Varun instagrammed the video on Friday and it has been viewed over 7 lakh times since them. Varun's fans has praised his dancing ability and some compared him to Govinda saying: "You dance like Govinda sir (sic)," while another user added: "Nice Govinda style (sic)." Take a look at Varun Dhawan's fabulous dance moves here:Earlier in March, Govinda made startling allegations against Varun's father David Dhawan , who has directed Govinda in several films in the Nineties likeand. Govinda alleged that David Dhawan took his idea forand cast actor Rishi Kapoor in the role he wanted to play.Of Varun Dhawan being compared to him, Govinda told news agency IANS: " How can he be like me? To become Govinda, he needs to be innocent, uneducated and a poor village boy. Varun is already a son of a director. In the last six years, he hasn't done more than two films with his father, whereas I did 17 films with his father."Govinda's last film, which tanked at the box office released one after Varun Dhawan's. At that time, Govinda also alleged that Karan Johar (Varun's mentor and the film's producer) fixed the release date on purpose to harm his film's business.Amid all the libeling and allegations, Varun Dhawan maintained that he was and will always be Govinda's fan. "I hold him in high regard. To each his own. I won't comment if he was wrong. I won't let my true feelings on the issue come out. (His comments) doesn't affect the fact that I like his work. I am a fanboy forever," Varun told mid-day (With IANS inputs)