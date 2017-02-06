Uttarakhand Elections 2017: Congress Releases Manifesto, Promises To Reverse Migration

Dehradun: A day after the BJP released its manifesto for Uttarakhand, the ruling Congress today released its election manifesto centred around the emotive issue of countering migration from the hill-state.
Hundreds of villages in the state have in recent times seen a rapid trend of out-migration especially by the youth due to lack of education, employment and economic opportunities.
By 2020, this will stop and by 2022, there will be a "reverse migration", the Congress has promised.
The ruling party has also promised a separate ministry for ex-servicemen and paramilitary forces that will be overseen by the chief minister. The ministry will also get a separate budget, the Congress said.
The manifesto also promised more sainik schools in all districts.
For women, the manifesto promises free pressure-cookers and gas stoves (to every household) along with subsidies for purchasing gas cylinders. Children being brought up by all single women will further be given financial assistance, while women working on their own fields will be treated as working under NREGA and receive employment.
The party has also promised to address the issue of unemployment in the state. One person in every household will receive employment from the government by 2020, the manifesto claims. Rs 2500 unemployment allowance within 100 days of forming the government is also promised in the manifesto.
The manifesto also promises free smartphones and data and calling services for one year to all educated and unemployed youth between 18-25 years.
The Congress also intends to connect every village in the state with a motorable road and establish model villages in every district. In order to achieve 100 percent rural electrification, Electricity Production Centres in Ranikhet, Dehradun, Nainital and Haridwar will be developed, the vision document reads.