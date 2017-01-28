Uttarakhand Elections 2017: Congress List Of Campaigners Includes Those Not Given Tickets

This election season the Congress has been playing it safe, or at least seems to be adopting a cautious attitude when it comes to making public its list of official candidates and campaigners for the upcoming polls in Uttarakhand. After the BJP launched its list of over 40 star campaigners for the state including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and several union ministers, the Congress came out with its list of 40 campaigners on Friday. Apart from Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son and Vice President Rahul Gandhi, the list saw the inclusion of a series of Punjabi leaders. Sources say, with an eye on Uttarakhand's Punjabi population, concentrated in Udhum Singh Nagar and Dehradun, and scattered in the plains of the state, the Congress has roped in former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, a former BJP lawmaker who recently joined the party.Other senior Congress leaders who are part of the campaign list include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitendra Singh, Manish Tiwari, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja.The list also includes senior Uttarakhand state leaders like Rajiv Jain, Mathura Dutt Joshi and Jot Singh Bisht, who were not even considered by the party for a ticket this time.Congress State Chief Kishore Upadhay said the list had been prepared keeping in mind the requests by party members and individuals of different constituencies.On being asked about those being denied tickets being included in the campaign list, Mr Upadhyay said, "They have experience and can play a major role in the party winning elections. The leaders will help other party members win."Uttarakhand, which has 70 assembly seats, will go to polls on February 15. Counting of votes will take place on March 11.