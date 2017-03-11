NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Uttarakhand Election Result 2017 Live: BJP, Congress Race To Cross The Finishing Line

Updated: March 11, 2017 07:26 IST
Uttarakhand Election 2017: The assembly election in Uttarakhand was held on February 15.

The results of the 2017 assembly election in Uttarakhand will be announced today.  It is seen as a direct and close contest between traditional rivals the BJP and the Congress. The state saw its highest-ever turnout ever with 68 per cent voting across its 70 assembly constituencies on February 15.

A high voter turnout is conventionally seen as a vote for change and the BJP will hope that holds true in Uttarakhand. It had lost the chance to form government in the hill state by a whisker five years ago, when the Congress had won 32 seats and the BJP 31. The Congress had formed government with the help of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and others. Several senior Congress leaders and ministers in the state have since jumped ship an joined the BJP, including former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna, who is not contesting this years election. Chief Minister Harish Rawat of the Congress, who survived a trust vote last year after a rebellion in his party, is contesting from two constituencies - Hardwar Rural and Kiccha.

A party needs 36 seats to form government in Uttarakhand.
 

Mar 11, 2017
07:26 (IST)
Mar 11, 2017
06:50 (IST)

