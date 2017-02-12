Uttarakhand Election 2017: Congress Lacks Vision, Has Turned 'Devbhoomi' To 'Lootbhoomi', Says PM Narendra Modi

Uttarakhand Elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Garhwal's Shrinagar town

Accusing the Congress government in Uttarakhand of having no vision for growth even though the state has great potential in tourism and allied sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the people to vote out the ruling party and give BJP a chance to ensure new heights of development in the next five years. "Have you ever thought why despite having such great potential Uttarakhand has lagged behind Chattisgarh and Jharkhand which were created together by Atal Bihari Vajpayee? In spite of the Maoist problem, Chattisgargh with a BJP government has established itself among the fastest growing states," he said at an election rally at the GITI Maidan in Shrinagar - a town in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region.Similarly, Jharkhand despite being a backward area has begun to attract investors under BJP rule, PM Modi said while questioning why Uttarakhand has lagged behind these states in terms of development.Claiming that the Congress government in the state was devoid of the vision to drive it on the path of development, he appealed to the people to vote overwhelmingly in support of BJP this time to change their fate. He said that the BJP has grand plans to tap the state's tourism potential and herbal wealth to lure visitors from all over the world to its doorsteps.Alleging that Chief Minister Harish Rawat has failed to stop mass exodus from villages in the hills due to lack of job opportunities, Prime Minister Modi asked, why a state that has the potential to attract the whole world in terms of tourism, herbal wealth and unique traditions in yoga should suffer from migration of young people in search of livelihood. Stressing that the Centre's promotional efforts has popularised yoga globally and people from around the world wanted to visit Haridwar and Rishikesh, he said there is tremendous untapped potential in these cities to develop as international yoga destinations."New employment opportunities can be generated in tourism, yoga and herbal sectors and the exodus of young people from villages in the hills can be stopped thoroughly. It is not impossible. What is needed is a vision, a sense of purpose," PM Modi said. He also said a railway network can be also laid in the hills.Giving an example, he said the Centre had recently laid the foundation stone of a Rs 12,000-crore all-weather 'Char Dham' road project, which upon completion, will give an unprecedented boost to tourism in the state. "It will also generate new employment opportunities for people living in rural areas," he said adding it was a reflection of what a vision and a true intent to work can do for development.Asking the people to turn up in large numbers at the booths to cast their vote in favour of BJP on February 15, he said they should not allow a party which was opposed to the creation of Uttarakhand to remain in power any longer. "The present chief minister had opposed creation of Uttarakhand. His party is in now alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh," the PM said.PM Modi also hit back at the Congress for criticising him over demonitisation, saying that the sudden decision to ban 500-and 1000-rupee notes had left the Congress sleepless. "It is three months since demonetisation happened but they are still abusing me. Don't you think I should make those who have looted this country ruthlessly for the 70 years pay for their wrongdoing?""I won't sit relaxed until I have made them do so. I have waged a war against corruption and black money for the sake of the poor and nothing can make me step back. I am ready to face anything for the sake of the country's poor," he said.Charging Chief Minister Harish Rawat with having been caught on camera negotiating a monetary deal to buy back support of disgruntled MLAs, PM Modi said he should be "ashamed" of turning "devbhoomi" (Land of the gods) into "lootbhoomi" (Land of the looters).