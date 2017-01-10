Collapse
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat Hospitalised

All India | | Updated: January 10, 2017 13:06 IST
Harish Rawat hospitalised today after he complained of high blood pressure and neck pain (File photo)

Dehradun:  Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was hospitalised here this morning after he complained of high blood pressure and pain in the neck.

The 69-year-old Chief Minister was rushed to the Doon Medical College and Hospital after his blood pressure shot up suddenly and he felt pain in his neck, Mr Rawat's media in-charge Surendra Kumar
told news agency Press Trust of India.

A panel of doctors is attending on Mr Rawat who is under observation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

