Uttarakhand Elections 201: Special Arrangements For Remote Polling Booths

The Election Commission has identified 212 snow-affected roads in Uttarakhand (Representational photo)

The State Election Commission in Uttarakhand has identified over 800 polling stations that are vulnerable to heavy snowfall, as part of its special measures to ensure smooth and glitch-free elections. Sources in the Election Commission said the authorities had taken a slew of steps in this regard.Estimates of the 2012 assembly election revealed that as many as 488 polling stations were vulnerable to heavy snowfall.This year's revised figures stand at 803. The identified booths, spread over 35 assembly constituencies, are located in the state's high-altitude zones, which bear the brunt of heavy snowfall every winter, especially in January and February.Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer Radha Raturi said, "Keeping in mind the high altitude and inclement weather conditions, several arrangements are being made to ensure that polling parties in the 803 stations reach their destination on time and have all the necessary facilities to cope with the bad winter conditions.""Each of the 803 polling stations would witness 8,000-10,000 voters this year," she added. The EC would provide 5,302 sleeping bags, high-altitude shoes and jackets to the officials assigned to the poll-duty.Uttarakashi has the maximum number of snow-affected polling stations in the state (318), followed by Nainital (85) and Dehradun (76). Except Haridwar and Udhum Singh Nagar district, all other 11 districts have polling stations which receive heavy snowfall during winters.The EC has also identified 212 snow-affected roads in the state, the maximum being in Chamoli district.The district administration has been put on high alert to ensure that snowfall does not pose a challenge in the upcoming polls.Earlier in the month, there were reports of about 100 families in remote Pithoragarh who had decided to boycott the election and complained to the EC after the administration had failed to provide a proper road access to the villages.