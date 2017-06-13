Uttar Pradesh To Make Marriage Registration Mandatory: Sources

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to make marriage registration mandatory for all in the state, an official said on Tuesday.A proposal has been drafted by the women's welfare department and is likely to be brought before the state cabinet in its next session.According to sources with the knowledge of the proposal, the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government has decided to include everyone in the proposal, including the Muslims following the Supreme Court's order for compulsory registration of marriages.A committee of ministers was formed during former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's regime but its was protested by the Muslim community.The Samajwadi Party government had also decided to exclude the Muslims but the rule book was never released.The couples who are not registered will be deprived of benefits from government schemes, the sources added.Many states like Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Rajasthan have already made marriage registration mandatory. There are also penalties for not adhering to the rule.