Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Farmers Clash Over Land Dispute; PAC Deployed

In view of the tension in the area, Public Armed Constabulary men have been deployed on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border.

All India | | Updated: May 09, 2017 20:25 IST
Public Armed Constabulary men have been deployed on the state border (File)

Muzaffarnagar:  Some farmers from Haryana allegedly set fire to crops of growers in Uttar Pradesh following a clash between them over a land dispute in Mawi village in neighbouring Shamli district.

The incident took place yesterday, two days after eight persons were injured in a clash over Haryana farmers trying to encroach upon a piece of land belonging to UP farmers on the banks of the Yamuna river.

In view of the tension in the area, Public Armed Constabulary men have been deployed on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border.

A dispute often arises between the farmers of UP and Haryana over where the boundary between the two state lies when the Yamuna changes its course from time to time, the police said.


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

