Uttar Pradesh Government Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict On Triple Talaq

"The Supreme Court's decision is historic. India is a secular country, but its definition was distorted on religious grounds. Now, the Supreme Court has termed triple talaq as unconstitutional," state health minister and government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh said.

All India | | Updated: August 22, 2017 13:10 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uttar Pradesh Government Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict On Triple Talaq

The UP government today welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement on triple talaq

Lucknow:  The Uttar Pradesh government today welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement on triple talaq, saying it will strengthen the secular foundation of the country.

The court, by a majority verdict, has set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the it was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

"The Supreme Court's decision is historic. India is a secular country, but its definition was distorted on religious grounds. Now, the Supreme Court has termed triple talaq as unconstitutional," state health minister and government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh said.

"The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were of the view that discrimination should not be on the basis of gender and have advocated for gender equality," the minister said.

"The decision will strengthen the secular foundation of our country," he said.

Uttar Pradesh minister Anupama Jaiswal thanked the prime minister for "standing in support of our Muslim sisters in their fight for their rights".
 

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READDonald Trump Nudges India: You Make Billions With US, Help More In Afghanistan
Triple TalaqUP Government on Triple TalaqSupreme CourtTriple Talaq UnconstitutionalTriple Talaq Illegal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaVIP 2Bareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................