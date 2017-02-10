UP Elections 2017: Priyanka Gandhi Sets February 13 Date With Amethi, Rae Bareli

Priyanka Gandhi will campaign for 10 Congress candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Congress supporters in Amethi and Rae Bareli are eagerly waiting for February 13 to catch a glimpse of Priyanka Gandhi when she will kick off her campaign for the Congress party in the two towns.She will campaign for five days in the two family boroughs, represented by her brother, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, and her mother Sonia Gandhi, a party leader said on Friday.As of now, Priyanka Gandhi will only campaign for the 10 party candidates in the two parliamentary constituencies, the Congressman said on conditions of anonymity.At a later stage, she might canvass for the joint candidates of the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, he added."She has always been campaigning in Amethi and Rae Bareli. For the first time her name is on the star campaigners' list. If a person's name is not on the star campaigners' list, the expenses for availing helicopter services will be borne by the candidate of that particular constituency," said a party leader."If his/her name is there on the star campaigners' list, the expenses for availing the chopper will be borne by the party. The extent of campaigning and the constituencies covered depend on the candidate and not on the party. Now, it depends on her and she might campaign in a few constituencies outside Amethi and Rae Bareli. It is for her to decide," he added.The Congress and Samajwadi Party, despite the alliance, had a face-off in three constituencies - Amethi, Unchahaar and Gauriganj.Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also finalised her programme and will make a rare appearance in Rae Bareli on February 20.She has, so far, not being able to hit the campaign trail because of her ill-health.Rahul Gandhi will address one rally in Rae Bareli on February 18 and another in Amethi, his own parliamentary constituency, on February 24.Amethi will go to the polls on February 27 while Rae Bareli will vote on February 23.