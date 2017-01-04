Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017 Will Be Held In Seven Phrases

The state, where the BJP and the local heavyweight Bahujan Samaj Party is challenging the ruling Samajwadi Party, could affect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader political momentum as he seeks a stronger position in parliament's upper house, or Rajya Sabha, ahead of the 2019 general election. The result will be announced March 11.
Here's a ready reckoner for the coming elections:
- Elections will be held on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8
- Results will be announced on March 11
- Number of seats: 403
- Ruling party: Samajwadi Party
The Results of Lok Sabha Elections 2014
- BJP: 71 seats, voteshare 42%
- Congress: 2 seats, voteshare 7.5%
- Samajwadi Party: 5 seats, voteshare 22%
- Bahujan Samaj Party: 0 seats, voteshare 19.6%
The Results of Assembly Elections 2012
- Samajwadi Party: 224 seats, voteshare 29.15%
- Bahujan Samaj Party: 80 seats, voteshare 25.91%
- Congress: 28 seats, voteshare 11.63%
- BJP: 47 seats, voteshare 15%
The ruling Samajwadi Party of the state is entangled in an internal battle for power. The party patriarch Mulayam Singh is trying to remain in control as his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has made a bid for freedom. His faction has indicated that despite the obvious damage that would be wreaked, reconciliation is unlikely.
The Congress, much depleted after a series of electoral losses, could form an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav if he forms his own party.