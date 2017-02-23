Live: Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Voting Begins For Phase 4 Today

UP polls 2017: 53 constituencies go to polls in the fourth phase today.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections drive into the fourth phase today. Fifty three Assembly constituencies including in Raebareli, the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, will votes today. The ruling Samajwadi Party has teamed up with Congress to make it a three -cornered contest against the BJP and four-time Chief Minister Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP. 680 candidates representing various political parties will try their luck in the elections. Of these, 116 candidates candidates have criminal cases filed against them.Prominent candidates in this phase include sitting MLA Aradhana Mishra from Rampur Khas (Pratapgarh), the daugther of senior Congress leader and MP from Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari. BJP National Secretary Siddharth Nath Singh is contesting from Allahabad West.The elections in UP are seen as the first major referendum for PM Modi's notes ban in November last year.Voting in Uttar Pradesh is being held in seven phases. The results will be announced on March 11.62 per cent voting was recorded in phase-3Prominent among those contesting in this phase are Aradhana Mishra, the daughter of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari from Rampur Khas; five-time legislator and former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh from Kunda; BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh -- who is the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri --from Allahabad West.Of the 53 seats in this phase, the Samajwadi Party had won 24, the BJP 5, Mayawati's BSP 15, the Congress 6 and others 3 in the assembly elections of 2012.Voting will begin at 7 am. The districts going to polls in the fourth phase include Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.