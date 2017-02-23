Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Rich Candidates In Phase 4

Party wise break up of Rich Candidates- Phase 4 Party Total number of candidates analysed No of Rich Candidates BJP 48 36 Congress 25 17 BSP 53 45 SP 33 26 RLD 39 6 CPI 16 2 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 1 OTHERS 265 31 IND 200 25 TOTAL 680 189 Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source : ADR

Uttar Pradesh votes today in 53 constituencies including in Raebareli, the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and Allahabad, in the fourth of the seven-phase elections. Congress has teamed up with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party to make it a three –cornered contest against the BJP and four-time Chief Minister Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP. The BJP had won 72 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP in the 2014 general elections. It has not declared a chief ministerial candidate and has based its campaign around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s star power.The elections in UP will be a first major referendum for PM Modi’s notes ban in November last year that led to a temporary but a massive shortage of cash in the country. The move has been attacked by a united opposition for its implementation.It will also test Samajwadi Party's strength to hold its ground after a bitter family feud which saw Akilesh yadav wrest control from his father and party patriach Mulayam Singh.Voting in Uttar Pradesh is being held in seven phases. The results will be announced on March 11.According to the Election Commission, rich candidates are the ones whose declared assets at the time of filing their nomination papers are worth over 1 crore. Here’s a list comprising total number of rich candidates fielded by each party in phase 4.