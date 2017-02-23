Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Rich Candidates In Phase 4

The elections in UP will be a first major referendum for PM Modi’s notes ban in November last year that led to a temporary but a massive shortage of cash in the country. The move has been attacked by a united opposition for its implementation.
It will also test Samajwadi Party's strength to hold its ground after a bitter family feud which saw Akilesh yadav wrest control from his father and party patriach Mulayam Singh.
Voting in Uttar Pradesh is being held in seven phases. The results will be announced on March 11.
According to the Election Commission, rich candidates are the ones whose declared assets at the time of filing their nomination papers are worth over 1 crore. Here’s a list comprising total number of rich candidates fielded by each party in phase 4.
|Party
|Total number of candidates analysed
|No of Rich Candidates
|BJP
|48
|36
|Congress
|25
|17
|BSP
|53
|45
|SP
|33
|26
|RLD
|39
|6
|CPI
|16
|2
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
|1
|1
|OTHERS
|265
|31
|IND
|200
|25
|TOTAL
|680
|189
|Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source : ADR