Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Pair Of Swans To Be Separated Post Polls, Says BJP Minister

UP Elections: Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance is short-lived, BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are a "pair of swans" who will have to go their separate ways post elections as their alliance is short-lived, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said. The minister, visiting Rampur for a series of poll rallies in Tanda and Kemri villages, said people now believe that exploitation of farmers, small and medium businessman and the problems of the poor will be resolved once the BJP comes to power.Trashing the prospects of the SP-Congress alliance, Mr Naqvi quoted from a Bollywood song "do hanson ka joda bichad gayo re" (A pair of swans have been separated) to say that Akhilesh Yadav and Mr Gandhi will go their own ways after the poll results."Rahul and Akhilesh had been hurling allegations at each other in the harshest language but later joined hands to take on the BJP, which is on a winning spree and can never be defeated by any alliance", he told PTI.He said the duo will need blessings of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sonia Gandhi after the results are declared "as they are going to taste defeat at the hands of the BJP".This is the first time that the Samajwadi Party has entered an alliance with any national party for elections in the state. While SP will is contesting on 298 seats, Congress has fielded candidates on the remaining 105 seats.Attacking the previous UPA government, the minister said, "Militancy and terrorism raised their ugly heads in 60 years of the Congress rule. And, instead of checking the menace, Congress allowed it to prosper."Uttar Pradesh votes in seven phases in this assembly elections. The votes will be counted on March 11.