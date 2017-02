Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Heavy Weights Battling It Out In Phase 3

UP elections 2017: The contest between Aparna Yadav and Rita Bahuguna Joshi is to watch out for.

Heavyweights- Phase- 3 Const No Const Name Candidate Name Party Profile 24166 Bhagwantnagar Hriday Narayan Dikshit BJP Chief Party Spokesperson of the state and Former Member of UP legislative Council 24172 Lucknow North Abhishek Mishra SP Cabinet Minister of Skill Development 24172 Lucknow North Neeraj Bora BJP Former President Lucknow Congress Committee 24173 Lucknow East Ashutosh Tandon BJP Son of former lok sabha MP Lalji Tandon 24174 Lucknow Central Ravidas Mehrotra SP Sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister of Family Welfare 24174 Lucknow Central Brijesh Pathak BJP Former MP from BSP 24175 Lucknow Cantt. Aparna Yadav SP Daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav 24175 Lucknow Cantt. Rita Bahuguna Joshi BJP Ex-MLA from Lucknow Cantt. Former President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee and Former Mayor of Allahabad 24196 Chhibramau Arvind Singh Yadav SP Three time MLA 24199 Jaswantnagar Shivpal Singh Yadav SP Sitting MLA and the younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav.He is the former State President of Samajwadi Party. 24213 Sishamau Haji Irfan Solanki SP Two time MLA 24214 Arya Nagar Salil Vishnoi BJP Three time MLA 24215 Govindnagar Ajay Kapoor Cong Three time MLA 24217 Maharajpur Satish Mahana BJP Sitting MLA from Maharajpur and Six time MLA from Kanpur Cantonment 24266 Kursi Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai SP Minister of State for Technical Education 24267 Ram Nagar Arvind Kumar Singh Gope SP Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh Government

The third phase of Uttar Pradesh's assembly elections sees a tight contest among Bharatiya Janata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party- Congress alliance for 69 seats in the state's legislature. All the three sides have fielded 69 candidates for the seats. In the alliance, the Congress alone fields only nine candidates, the other 60 are represented by the ruling Samajwadi Party. After the relatively calm two phases, this phase is also expected to be calm as voters queue up to make their choice.Among the candidates, contesting this Sunday, there are no heavyweights fielded from Mayawati's BSP. But, both BJP and SP will witness the test of fate for some of its most promising leaders. Lucknow cantonment sees a fierce contest between newcomer Aparna Yadav, the 'chhoti bahu' (younger daughter-in-law) of Mulayam Singh Yadav playing the field against popular seasoned politician Rita Bahuguna Joshi from the BJP. Although, Ms Joshi has been in politics for nearly two decades, it is only few months ago that she made the switch from Congress into the BJP.Also contesting is Samajwadi Party heavyweight, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Mulayam Singh's brother . Mr Shivpal has been in the eye of the storm for the last few months as the family feud of the Yadav clan came in the public eye. He is contesting from Jaswantnagar, the place where the Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam held his first rally for this election.The seven-phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh remains crucial as it is the state that sends most number of Rajya Sabha members to the parliament.Here is a list of the heavyweights battling it out in the third phase of UP's election: