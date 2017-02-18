NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Heavy Weights Battling It Out In Phase 3

All India | | Updated: February 18, 2017 09:29 IST
UP elections 2017: The contest between Aparna Yadav and Rita Bahuguna Joshi is to watch out for.

New Delhi:  The third phase of Uttar Pradesh's assembly elections sees a tight contest among Bharatiya Janata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party- Congress alliance for 69 seats in the state's legislature. All the three sides have fielded 69 candidates for the seats. In the alliance, the Congress alone fields only nine candidates, the other 60 are represented by the ruling Samajwadi Party. After the relatively calm two phases, this phase is also expected to be calm as voters queue up to make their choice.

Among the candidates, contesting this Sunday, there are no heavyweights fielded from Mayawati's BSP. But, both BJP and SP will witness the test of fate for some of its most promising leaders. Lucknow cantonment sees a fierce contest between newcomer Aparna Yadav, the 'chhoti bahu' (younger daughter-in-law) of Mulayam Singh Yadav playing the field against popular seasoned politician Rita Bahuguna Joshi from the BJP. Although, Ms Joshi has been in politics for nearly two decades, it is only few months ago that she made the switch from Congress into the BJP.

Also contesting is Samajwadi Party heavyweight, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Mulayam Singh's brother. Mr Shivpal has been in the eye of the storm for the last few months as the family feud of the Yadav clan came in the public eye. He is contesting from Jaswantnagar, the place where the Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam held his first rally for this election.

The seven-phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh remains crucial as it is the state that sends most number of Rajya Sabha members to the parliament.

Here is a list of the heavyweights battling it out in the third phase of UP's election:
 
Heavyweights- Phase- 3
Const NoConst NameCandidate NamePartyProfile
24166BhagwantnagarHriday Narayan DikshitBJPChief Party Spokesperson of the state and Former Member of UP legislative Council
24172Lucknow NorthAbhishek MishraSPCabinet Minister of Skill Development
24172Lucknow NorthNeeraj BoraBJPFormer President Lucknow Congress Committee
24173Lucknow EastAshutosh TandonBJPSon of former lok sabha MP Lalji Tandon
24174Lucknow CentralRavidas MehrotraSPSitting MLA and Cabinet Minister of Family Welfare
24174Lucknow CentralBrijesh PathakBJPFormer MP from BSP
24175Lucknow Cantt.Aparna YadavSPDaughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav
24175Lucknow Cantt.Rita Bahuguna JoshiBJPEx-MLA from Lucknow Cantt. Former President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee and Former Mayor of Allahabad
24196ChhibramauArvind Singh YadavSPThree time MLA
24199JaswantnagarShivpal Singh YadavSPSitting MLA and the younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav.He is the former State President of Samajwadi Party.
24213SishamauHaji Irfan SolankiSPTwo time MLA
24214Arya NagarSalil VishnoiBJPThree time MLA
24215GovindnagarAjay KapoorCongThree time MLA
24217MaharajpurSatish MahanaBJPSitting MLA from Maharajpur and Six time MLA from Kanpur Cantonment
24266KursiFareed Mahfooz KidwaiSPMinister of State for Technical Education
24267Ram NagarArvind Kumar Singh GopeSPCabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh Government

 

