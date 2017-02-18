Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Heavy Weights Battling It Out In Phase 3

Const No Const Name Candidate Name Party Profile

24166 Bhagwantnagar Hriday Narayan Dikshit BJP Chief Party Spokesperson of the state and Former Member of UP legislative Council

24172 Lucknow North Abhishek Mishra SP Cabinet Minister of Skill Development

24172 Lucknow North Neeraj Bora BJP Former President Lucknow Congress Committee

24173 Lucknow East Ashutosh Tandon BJP Son of former lok sabha MP Lalji Tandon

24174 Lucknow Central Ravidas Mehrotra SP Sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister of Family Welfare

24174 Lucknow Central Brijesh Pathak BJP Former MP from BSP

24175 Lucknow Cantt. Aparna Yadav SP Daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav

24175 Lucknow Cantt. Rita Bahuguna Joshi BJP Ex-MLA from Lucknow Cantt. Former President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee and Former Mayor of Allahabad

24196 Chhibramau Arvind Singh Yadav SP Three time MLA

24199 Jaswantnagar Shivpal Singh Yadav SP Sitting MLA and the younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav.He is the former State President of Samajwadi Party.

24213 Sishamau Haji Irfan Solanki SP Two time MLA

24214 Arya Nagar Salil Vishnoi BJP Three time MLA

24215 Govindnagar Ajay Kapoor Cong Three time MLA

24217 Maharajpur Satish Mahana BJP Sitting MLA from Maharajpur and Six time MLA from Kanpur Cantonment

24266 Kursi Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai SP Minister of State for Technical Education